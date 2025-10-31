Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 4. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 0.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. High 4. UV index 2 or low.
- Night – Cloudy. Low -4.
News Tidbits:
- It is Halloween, and trick or treaters will be out tonight – please drive safe and watch out for people walking on streets and jay walking.
- Earlier this week, the 1st Wawa Scouts held a community Halloween Party. That party collected 286.6 lbs of food that was donated to the Wawa Community Food Bank!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – October 31st - October 31, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – October 30th - October 30, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – October 29th - October 29, 2025