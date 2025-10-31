Breaking News

Friday Morning News – October 31st

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 4. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 0.
  • Saturday – Mainly cloudy. High 4. UV index 2 or low.
  • Night – Cloudy. Low -4.

News Tidbits:

  • It is Halloween, and trick or treaters will be out tonight – please drive safe and watch out for people walking on streets and jay walking.
  • Earlier this week, the 1st Wawa Scouts held a community Halloween Party. That party collected 286.6 lbs of food that was donated to the Wawa Community Food Bank!
