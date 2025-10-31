East Algoma OPP – Multiple Arrests made after executing CDSA Warrant in Elliot Lake

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested numerous people after executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at Tokyo Crescent residence on October 29, 2025.

Police seized approximately 2.4 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 36 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 17 suspected Hydromorphone capsules, approximately 70 suspected methamphetamine tablets, approximately 42 suspected buprenorphine tablets, a prohibited crossbow, cash, digital scales, packaging materials, and multiple cell phones. The approximate street value of the drugs is $8,000.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service Canine Unit were involved with the investigation and six people were arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Curtis BOWLES, 34-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Jason GUY, 40-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Lee WESTLEY, 37-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Fail to comply with Undertaking.

Larissa RICHER, 31-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Fail to comply with Undertaking.

These accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 11, 2025.

Micheal MCNEELANDS, 43-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Failure to comply with Undertaking

This accused person was held in custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justic Bail Court in Blind River on October 30, 2025.

Paul HAMILTON, 41-years-old, from Elliot Lake had an outstanding arrest warrant from Huronia West OPP and was held in custody as a result.