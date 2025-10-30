SSM OPP – Arrest made in Sexual Assault Investigation

On October 23, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie and East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Units made an arrest following a sexual assault investigation.

The investigation began on September 30, 2025 when police received a complaint of a sexual assault, which occurred on Whitefish Island in Batchewana First Nation. Extensive police investigation and canvassing revealed the identify of the accused.

As a result, Muhammet KAMACIHAN, 33 years-of-age, of Searchmont was charged with:

Sexual assault

Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remains in custody.