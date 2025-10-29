JONES, William James ‘Bill’

December 24, 1931 ~ October 26, 2025

Bill passed away peacefully in his 93rd year at Riverbend Place Long-Term Care Home (Cambridge, ON) with Brandy at his side. His best friend and loving wife of nearly 44 years.

Predeceased by his first wife, our Mother Kathy (1979). Much-loved Father of Valerie (Walter), April (aka Marleane), Sally (Corky), Tom (Debbie) and Step-Father of the late Michelle (Mike), Mike (Nancy), Suzanne (Bruce), and the late Mark. He will be greatly missed by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

Bill was predeceased by his parents Fred and Victoria Jones, of Hawk Junction and his nine siblings, the late Leona Smith (the late William), the late Frances Smith (the late Bud), the late Dorothy Tomas (the late Fern), the late Emma Oliver (the late Dick), the late Helen Varcoe, the late Fred Jones Jr., the late Charles Jones (the late Joan), the late Robert Jones and the late David Jones (Kaija “Kay”).

Bill was quick to find the positive side in any kind of situation and his happy-go-lucky personality was infectious. Raised in Hawk Junction, he thoroughly enjoyed an adventure and being connected to family. With his first love Kathy by his side, they built a camp on Hawk Lake and reveled in the great outdoors. Flying, fishing, hunting, camping, boating, sledding or dirt biking, Bill loved it all – especially the toys.

Dad survived the plane accident that took our Mother Kathy from us. “Life is for the Living”. Dad was fortunate to find a wonderful lady “Brandy” who appreciated his passion of the great outdoors. Retiring from Great Lakes Power did not slow him down. With hammer in hand and Brandy by his side they built a home in Goulais River. Enjoying many years entertaining family and friends (really miss that place). Next move brought them south to Cambridge to take in a simpler time in their life. His toys were placed on the shelf to make room for playing cards and travel.

Dad enjoyed many trips to Wawa / Hawk Junction to hunt & fish with his son Tom and his grandsons, Neil & Tyler. (using their toys). Dad & Brandy had a passion for the open road and made frequent trips out west to visit his daughters and their families. (chauffeurs 1, 2 & 3).

Always Loved. Forever missed.

“Dad, the leaves are changing colours – Fall is here – enjoy moose hunting with your brothers”