Nipigon OPP – Individual Charged after Fleeing Police

One individual is facing multiple charges following an incident that led to a social media post to advise the public not to pick up hitchhikers on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Following an alert to a stolen vehicle shortly after 11:00 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located the vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 17. Upon police presence, the vehicle fled and continued westbound. A spike belt was successfully deployed at approximately 11:53 a.m., disabling the vehicle near the Ruby Creek area. The driver was then observed fleeing on foot.

Following an extensive search, OPP officers located and arrested the individual at approximately 8:32 p.m.

As a result, Abdul YUSIF, age 36, of London, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused was remanded into custody and set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 22, 2025.