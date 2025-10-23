Nipigon OPP – Individual Charged after Fleeing Police

One individual is facing multiple charges following an incident that led to a social media post to advise the public not to pick up hitchhikers on Sunday, October 19, 2025.
Following an alert to a stolen vehicle shortly after 11:00 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located the vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 17. Upon police presence, the vehicle fled and continued westbound. A spike belt was successfully deployed at approximately 11:53 a.m., disabling the vehicle near the Ruby Creek area. The driver was then observed fleeing on foot.
Following an extensive search, OPP officers located and arrested the individual at approximately 8:32 p.m.
As a result, Abdul YUSIF, age 36, of London, has been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Dangerous Operation
- Driving While Under Suspension
The accused was remanded into custody and set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 22, 2025.
