BERDUSCO, Patricia (née Harvey)

October 18, 2025

Patricia Berdusco was the fourteenth child and seventh daughter born to parents John and Nora Harvey. The family lived in Granby, Quebec, where she was raised and attended school. Mom loved growing up in such a large family and remembered many Easter and Christmas dinners with over 50 family members attending while she washed dishes for hours with her siblings.

Along with several family members she later worked as a secretary at Stedfast Rubber Company for 18 years. While her siblings married and moved out of the family home, she and her sister Margaret continued to live with and care for her parents. She took great pleasure in her role as aunt to many nieces and nephews, many of whom were only a few years younger than her.

A visit to Wawa to see her sister and brother-in-law A.C. and Kay Kennedy led to a meeting with her future husband, Ed Berdusco. Her sister had asked her husband to set Mom up with a nice man for a New Year’s Eve party and the rest is history, albeit a rather long one. After this meeting, Dad left to do geological exploration work on the west coast of Canada and the United States and spent several years in Alaska. Mom would get occasional postcards, but they did not reconnect until seven years later on a return visit to Wawa for both of them. She was not about to let him get away this time, and they quickly rekindled their connection. Soon Dad started visiting her in Quebec and began their formal courtship.

They were married on May 24, 1965 in Granby and settled in Wawa, where Dad was employed at the mine as a geologist. Daughters Elaine and Sheila followed several years later.

Once the girls were in school, Mom returned to the workforce as a secretary for the Township of Michipicoten in Wawa for 18 years. She enjoyed playing the occasional practical joke on her co-workers and met many people in the community through her work.

Mom also volunteered her time with many organizations in Wawa and modelled kindness for her children. As members of St. Monica’s parish, she and Dad attended church regularly and instilled in their children a strong moral compass that has guided them well over the years, and now extended into the next generation.

Pat leaves behind daughter Elaine Greenwood (Gerry), granddaughters Brenna (Kurtis), Jessica (Branden), and Marlee (Jake). She also was able to meet her first great-granddaughter Evelyn several times (parents Brenna and Kurtis) this past year. She was also a proud mom to her daughter Sheila Hall (Sandy), and grandma to Troy (Alyssa) and Greg (Lisa).

The grandkids all remember their Grandma as being young at heart and someone who loved to make them laugh as much as she loved to tease them. She maintained the tradition of taking the kids out to lunch whenever they visited Wawa until they were the age where they could turn the tables and take her out for dinner.

In the fall of 2019, Sheila, Sandy, and the boys opened their home when Pat and Ed moved from their home in Wawa to London, Ontario. They are grateful to have had this opportunity to enjoy their company and laugh at the many antics of our mom who we nicknamed “Little Patsy”. She may have been small in stature, but was big in her desire to enjoy life and spread her sense of humour with everyone.

In addition to her family, Pat also leaves friends in Wawa and family in Ontario and Quebec with warm memories of her mischievous blue eyes and love of connecting with people over a cup of tea or the occasional stronger beverage.

In her last few years, Mom was cared for by PSWs who provided not only personal support, but who grew to love her like family. We all carry great affection for those who allowed her to remain at home and provided friendship to both Mom and Dad. Ingrid, Mary, Emma, Pat, Ann, Nicole, and Madona, please know that your skills and kindness will always be remembered.

We want to thank Mom’s nurses Joysen and Megan, whose daily visits ensured Mom was comfortable and had her changing needs met immediately. Special thanks also to Dr. Matusa and Dr. Hamilton for their many house visits and care, and whose priority was always to keep her comfortable and pain free. We also thank overnight VON nurses and Ontario Health at Home.

We are also very grateful for the friends and family who called and who kept us fed so we were able to focus on Mom in her last days. It is appreciated so much.

Since Mom’s favourite colour was blue, we would be honoured if you wear a touch of blue at the funeral. In her memory the family suggests donations be made to her favourite charities the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Known also for her love of a glass of champagne, we conclude by saying “Cheers, Mom, to a life well lived”.

Visitation will take place at Westview Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, on Sunday, October 26, 2025 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. George Parish, 1164 Commissioners Rd W, London, on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.