Sudbury OPP – Assistance requested in Fail to Remain Collision

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner/driver of a white Ram 1500, involved in a fail to remain collision.

On Friday October 10, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 17, near Second Avenue (Coniston), Sudbury

The driver of the white Ram 1500 pickup truck was travelling west on Highway 17 and struck the vehicle in front of them, then pushed that vehicle into another vehicle. No injuries were reported, but the driver of the white Ram 1500 then pulled around the two vehicles and continued west towards Kingsway Avenue, in Sudbury.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or the driver of the vehicle.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, including any dashcam footage, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. Ref.# E251380139.