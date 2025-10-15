Babcock, Brenda (née Smilsky)

Passed peacefully with her family by her side, late in the evening of October 11, 2025, at Kingston General Hospital. Devoted wife and best friend of Gary. Proud and beloved mother of Neil (Tanya), Natalie (Christian), and Nadine (Kerwin). Cherished Gram to Oscar and Faye. Memorable Aunt and Great Aunt to many. Pre-deceased by her father Antony, mother Margaret, and brother Dennis.

Brenda was born in Riverton, Manitoba and moved to Ignace, Ontario a few years later when her business-minded parents saw opportunities with the ongoing construction of the Trans-Canada Pipeline. Brenda worked in the family business while growing up; checking in guests, tending to hotel rooms, and working in the restaurant. Following high school in Thunder Bay and Dryden, Brenda returned home and met Gary while he was forest fire fighting in Ignace. She loved Northwest Ontario – especially her oasis at the camp on Agimak Lake – and quickly convinced him that Northwest Ontario was where he needed to be as well.

Work led Brenda and Gary to Toronto, Bronte Creek, and Wasaga Beach with many friends made and great memories created at each stop. In the mid-80’s the family moved to Wawa which became Brenda’s home base for nearly four decades. An educator at St. Joseph’s elementary school, she took great pride in the achievements of the students she worked with, loved “Bear Shirt Friday”, and told stories about her adventures and successes with the kids for many years. Brenda gave back to the community whenever asked and volunteered with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Wawa Food Bank and Christmas Hamper programs, and at St. Paul’s Anglican church. She loved to have fun too and regularly participated in the Women’s Bonspiel, breakfast with the church ladies, lazy days at Bath Tub Island with friends, bear spotting, watching Blue Jays games and playing Mahjong.

No matter where she roamed, Ignace and her camp on Agimak Lake were home. She would count down the days to her next visit and kept an open-door policy to make sure that anyone – family, friend, or friend of friends – had the opportunity to experience the camp she loved so much.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and staff at Belleville General Hospital and Kingston General Hospital for all their efforts to help Mom and the quality, dignified care they provided in her final days.

As per Brenda’s wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (https://uhkf.ca), the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation (https://ldhc.com/Foundation), the Wawa Community Food Bank, or a charity of your choice in Brenda’s memory.

In good spirits to the end, Brenda wanted her family to keep one thought in mind:

“We lost Mom this year, we hope we can find her before Christmas!”