JENNINGS, Linda Brenda

August 9, 1951 ~ February 13, 2025

Peacefully at her home in Barry’s Bay in her 74th year.

Predeceased by her parents Joyce and Kenneth Johnson, her first husband Arnold Jennings, second husband Keith MacTavish as well as her sisters Susan Zaffis and Elizabeth Fortin. Left to mourn are her brothers Douglas (Anne) Johnson of Martintown, Jeffery (Johanne) of Waterville and Andrew (Kim) of Martintown. Her sisters left to mourn are Nancy Rule of Waterville and Sarah Pope (Andrew) of Ottawa, plus many nieces and nephews and friends from Cornwall, Barry’s Bay and Wawa.

At Linda’s request, there will be no visitation. Her remains will be interred in Wawa with her first husband Arnold at Woodland Cemetery on Wednesday October 15, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating.

For her love of dogs, if desired, donations may be made to any animal rescue or shelter.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa