Assistance Asked for in Ginoogaming FN “Shelter in Place’ Incident

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in connection with a fatal shooting that prompted a shelter-in-place advisory in Ginoogaming First Nation.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at approximately 2:15 a.m., members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Echum Drive, where one person was found deceased and another located with injuries.

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, two people were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. A shelter-in-place advisory and emergency alert were issued while police searched for the two suspects, and have since been lifted.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with the APS, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who was in the area of Echum Drive and Poplar Crescent between midnight and 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, is urged to contact police. Investigators are particularly interested in video footage, including surveillance or dashcam, as well as any information that could support the investigation. Even details that seem minor or unrelated may prove to be important.

To provide tips, footage or information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Two males have been charged with second degree murder in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Quintin HOOPER and a 15-year-old, both from Brampton, have been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Second degree murder, section 235(1)

Attempt to commit murder using firearm, section 239(1)(a.1)

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

Residents of Ginoogaming First Nation will continue to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

Two males are in custody after a two-day search for suspects considered armed and dangerous in connection with a homicide investigation.

A shelter-in-place advisory and emergency alert that were issued to notify the public of the active incident have been lifted.

Following a two-day police response, the shelter-in-place advisory for Ginoogaming First Nation has been lifted.

A shelter-in-place advisory and emergency alert were issued to notify the public of the active incident. Officers began searching for two armed and dangerous individuals in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation.

After a thorough response and investigation, officers have determined that the situation has stabilized in the community, and the threat to public safety is no longer considered active. Police continue to investigate and are actively monitoring the situation. Residents may resume normal activities, but are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

5:40 a.m., October 9, 2025:

Schools in the area are closed today as the advisory to shelter-in-place remains in effect for the Ginoogaming First Nation area.

A large police presence remains in the area as the search continues for two armed and dangerous individuals. The suspects are described as Black males, one wearing a grey jogging suit with braided hair, and the other wearing black pants and black shoes.

As a precautionary measure in response to the ongoing search, schools in Longlac and Long Lake #58 First Nation will be closed today to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the broader community. The following schools will be closed:

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

Marjorie Mills Public School

École Notre-Dame-de-Fatima

École secondaire Château-Jeunesse

Migizi Wazisin Elementary School

Migizi Miigwanan Secondary School

Confederation College, Longlac Campus

Motorists travelling on Hwy. 11 near Longlac and Ginoogaming First Nation should stay alert and avoid stopping unnecessarily. If you see the suspects, do not approach them, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

6:04 p.m.

(From X – OPP Northwest Region) The shelter-in-place advisory remains in effect for the Ginoogaming First Nation area as members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), working in partnership with the Anishinabek Police Service, continue to search for two armed and dangerous individuals. The suspects are described as Black males. One is taller, wearing a grey jogging suit and has braided hair. The second is shorter, dressed in black pants and black shoes.

Residents of Ginoogaming First Nation are urged to continue to shelter-in-place until further notice. Motorists travelling on Highway 11 near Longlac and Ginoogaming First Nation should stay alert and avoid stopping unnecessarily. If you see the suspects, do not approach them, call 911 immediately.

As a precaution, all public and Catholic elementary and secondary schools in Longlac and Long Lake #58 First Nation will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, October 9, 2025. Students should not attend classes. The following schools are affected:

A large police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

10:10 a.m.

Members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Anishinabek Police Service, are actively searching for two armed and dangerous individuals currently at large in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation.

A shelter-in-place advisory and emergency alert was issued to notify the public of the active incident. Members of the public in Manitouwadge may continue their daily activities as normal as the alert has been lifted in that area. The public is asked to avoid the Ginoogaming area until further notice.

Members of the public in the Ginoogaming First Nation area are advised to continue to shelter-in-place.

Public safety remains our top priority. If you observe anything suspicious, please contact the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

9:05 a.m.

Members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Anishinabek Police Service, continue to actively search for two armed and dangerous individuals currently at large in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation.

They are described as Black males, with one taller than the other. The taller male is wearing an all-grey jogging suit with braided hair, while the shorter one is wearing black pants and black shoes.

Members of the public are advised to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see the suspects. Do not approach them.

As a precautionary measure in response to the ongoing police investigation in Ginoogaming First Nation, all public and Catholic elementary and secondary schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation will be closed today, October 8, 2025.

Students are advised not to attend school. The following institutions are affected:

These closures are being implemented out of caution to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the broader community. Updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) drone are engaged in the search efforts to locate the suspects.

Members of the public are urged to shelter-in-place and adhere to the following safety precautions:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

If you are inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows.

Do not approach or engage with the suspects. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you see or encounter them.

immediately if you see or encounter them. Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention.

If driving, proceed directly to your destination and lock your doors upon arrival.

Do not pick up hitchhikers.

Follow all instructions from officers on scene.

Motorists travelling on Highway 11 near Longlac and Ginoogaming First Nation are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary stops.

Individuals not currently in the affected area are asked to avoid travelling to the region until further notice.

A significant police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

The OPP recognizes the concern and anxiety this situation may cause. Every precaution is being taken to ensure public safety and bring the situation to a safe resolution.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Members of the public are encouraged to follow the OPP on X (@OPP_NWR) and Facebook (@OPPNorthWest) for real-time updates.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) – you may be eligible for a cash reward. In an emergency, always dial 9-1-1.

5:55 a.m.

Members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Anishinabek Police Service are responding to reports of two armed and dangerous individuals at large in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation.

Motorists travelling on Highway 11 in the Longlac and Ginoogaming First Nation area should not pick up any hitchhikers as a safety precaution.

Members of the public are asked to shelter-in-place as a precaution and follow the below instructions:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately. Secure your safety inside a building or another secure location.

If you are inside a building, stay there and lock all doors and windows.

If you encounter the suspect, do not engage or approach. Dial 9-1-1 immediately to advise police.

If possible, close your curtains to avoid drawing attention to yourself or your family.

If you are driving, proceed to your location. Do not make unnecessary stops. As soon as you arrive at your location, enter and immediately lock your doors.

Do not engage with anyone suspicious.

Follow all direction from officers on scene.

Individuals not currently in the affected area are requested to avoid travelling there until further notice. Members of the public can expect an increased police presence as police continue their investigation.

We recognize the significant emotional impact sheltering-in-place can cause. The OPP is taking every precaution necessary to resolve this situation. We ask all members of the public to take actions to protect their safety while police work to apprehend the individual.

Further information will be released as it becomes available. Members of the public are asked to follow the OPP on X at @OPP_NWR or on Facebook @OPPNorthWest for more information as this incident unfolds.

In an emergency, always call 9-1-1. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

4:13 a.m.

Members of the public are asked to continue sheltering-in-place and should not pick up any hitchhikers on #Hwy11 in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation and Longlac.

If you see anything suspicious, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

3:50 a.m.

Greenstone OPP is advising members of the public in the Ginoogaming First Nation area to shelter-in-place. Officers are responding to an active incident involving two armed individuals.

As a precaution, members of the public should avoid the area until further notice. If you are inside a building, stay there and lock all doors and windows.

If you are outdoors, please seek shelter in a secure location.

If you are driving, proceed to your location, and do not make unnecessary stops.

The public can expect an increased police presence as officers continue their investigation. We recognize the significant emotional impact that receiving a shelter in place can cause. The OPP is taking every precaution necessary to resolve this situation.

We ask all members of the public to take actions to protect their safety while police work to apprehend the individual.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.