PM Carney on the release of hostages under the ceasefire agreement in Gaza

October 13, 2025

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

“The release of hostages is a moment of profound relief. After over two years of suffering, today families are finally reunited. For the Jewish people, this is a moment that holds two truths at once – a grief for what cannot be restored, and a fragile light of what might still be repaired.

As the hostages are returned under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Canada extends its gratitude to the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye for their tireless efforts to make this vital progress possible.

We remember all those who were brutally murdered in Hamas’ heinous terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023, including Canadians Vivian Silver, Netta Epstein, Alexandre Look, Judih Weinstein, Shir Georgy, Ben Mizrachi, and Adi Vital-Kaploun, as well as others with close ties to Canada, like Tiferet Lapidot. May their memories be a blessing.

The release of hostages must be a turning point toward lasting peace. We call on all parties to continue implementing the terms of the ceasefire agreement, including maintaining the withdrawal of Israeli troops and allowing sustained humanitarian assistance at scale into and throughout Gaza without delay.

Canada commends President Trump’s essential leadership in advancing a comprehensive peace plan. It is vital that the parties continue to engage constructively to achieve a sustainable and lasting peace agreement, as stipulated in the U.S. plan. This includes establishing transitional governance for Gaza and pursuing a permanent political solution that ensures peaceful coexistence for Israelis and Palestinians. Hamas must disarm and play no role in the future governance of a demilitarised Palestinian state.

Since October 2023, Canada has committed over $400 million in humanitarian and development assistance to address the crises in Palestine. We continue to support the sustained, large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid and are intensifying coordination with international partners to build a just and lasting peace in the Middle East – a peace that can only be guaranteed through a two-state solution.”