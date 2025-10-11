Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 11

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 10.

At the time of this update there are 5 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One of these fires is not under control, 1 is being held, 2 are under control, and 1 is being observed.

The majority of the Northeast Region is showing a low to moderate forest fire hazard today, with the exception of areas between Haliburton, Minden and Russell Landing; areas generally located north of Latchford and south of Temiskaming Shores; a small portion of the region located east of Gowganda; areas near Timmins; and a portion of the region located south of Lake Abitibi and east of Iroquois Falls – which are maintaining a high hazard.