SEETON, George Duncan

October 26, 1941 – October 5, 2025

George Seeton passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the age of 83.

Born on October 26, 1941, in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, George was the son of the late Oscar and Grace Seeton. He grew up alongside his brothers Floyd, Douglas, Reginald, Harold, Fred, and Clyde, and his sisters Dorothy and Helen. He was also lovingly embraced by his foster family, the Lawsons, who held a special place in his heart.

In the late 1960s, George made his way to Wawa, Ontario, where he raised his family — Shaun, Cindy Henson (Vance), Lisa Whitmell (Dale), and Kirk — with their mother, Joan Rushton-Seaton. Later in life, George shared 45 years with his partner, Judy Lewis. During that time, he also shared his life with her children, Patty Bernath (Terry) and Allan Lewis (Heather). He was a proud “Papa” to 15 grandchildren: Shaun’s sons: Trevor (predeceased), Tyler, Christopher (Stephanie), Caleb (predeceased), and Johnathon (Cheryl), Cindy’s children: Kyle, Charity Elliott (Dan), Devyn (Autumn), Aryanna Hermann (Daniel), and Eythan (Ashley), Lisa’s son: Drew, Kirk’s daughter: Jaylin, Patty’s sons: Dalton and Dawson (Madison) and Allan’s daughter: Victoria, and a great-grandfather to 11 — with another great-grandchild expected in November.

Known by many as the “Breadman,” George delivered fresh bread daily to the community of Chapleau for many, many years. He then continued his travels across Northern Ontario delivering Vachon sweets. He later became the proud owner and operator of the Parkway Motel — a role that combined his work ethic and welcoming spirit.

George had a deep love for the outdoors. An expert fisherman, he impressed many with his ability to catch walleye and speckled trout, and he became affectionately known as the “Moose Whisperer” during hunting season.

His connection with nature was most evident at his beloved camp on Anjigami Lake — his favorite place in the world. At camp, alongside his partner Judy, George created a place of laughter, hospitality, storytelling, and good food — especially fish fries he was always eager to host. True to form, he’d promise a fresh-caught dinner and then hop in the boat to go catch it.

George leaves behind a legacy of hard work, humor, and generosity. He will be missed dearly by all who had the joy of knowing him. We like to think he’s now fishing freely — no rules, no game wardens, just the open water and good company.

As per George’s wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of donations, George would want you to do something he loved to do, go outside, take a walk, and enjoy the crisp air and the beauty of the falling leaves.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.