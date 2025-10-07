SE & SSM OPP – Safety with an ORV

The Superior East and Sault Ste. Marie detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently seen an increase in complaints of underage youth operating dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and other off-road vehicles (ORVs) around local communities.

ORV is a broad term that includes single rider and two-up ATVs, utility terrain vehicles (UTV), recreational off highway vehicles (ROV), extreme-terrain vehicles (XTV), and off-road motorcycles (ORM).

The OPP is reminding the public that driving an ORV without a licence on public roads is not only dangerous, but illegal. It can result in charges and fines under the Highway Traffic Act.

Unless the vehicle is driven on property owned by the driver or under direct supervision of an adult, these rules apply:

For off-road riding, the driver must be at least 12 years old. For on-road riding, the driver must be at least 16 years old and have a G2/M2 licence.

Drivers must wear an approved helmet that is securely fastened under the chin.

Vehicles must be registered, plated and insured.

If the posted speed limit is 50km/hr or less, max. ORV speed is 20km/hr. If the posted speed limit is over 50km/hr, max. ORV speed is 50km/hr.

When on-road, drivers must travel the same direction as traffic, on the shoulder when possible.

Drivers must never drink alcohol while operating an ORV on or off-road. It carries the same penalties as impaired driving in a motor vehicle.

For on-road riding, a passenger must be at least 8 years old.

Off-road vehicles are meant for off-road use and are not always allowed on public roads. Take the time to check if there are local ORV bylaws in your area. You can also review Ontario Regulation 316/03 for a list of highways where ORVs are permitted or prohibited. If your municipality has no bylaw in place, check Ontario Regulation 8/03 to see if local roadways are permitted for ORV use.

Outdoor sports like ORV riding come with rules to protect riders and the public from serious injury or death. The OPP is asking parents and guardians to help young riders become safe drivers by teaching them the proper way to operate an off-road vehicle.

For more information, visit: www.ontario.ca/atv or ofatv.org.