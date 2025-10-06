Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 6

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 5.

Sudbury 52 (SUD052) is 0.1 hectares in size and is located on the north shore of the central Shanty Bay Lakes. This fire is under control.

Sudbury 53 (SUD053) is 2.5 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre northeast of Paddy Lake. This fire is being held.

Sudbury 54 (SUD054) is 0.5 hectares in size and is located on a peninsula at the northwest end of Armstrong Lake. This fire is not under control.

North Bay 37 (NOR037) is a 5 hectare fire on the east shore of Straight Lake. This fire is not under control.

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 4.

North Bay 36 (NOR036) is a 5 hectare fire on the southern shore of Perch Lake. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are ten active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Three of these fires are not under control, three are being held and four are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme for the majority of the Northeast Region from the south and north to James Bay. There are two areas with extreme fire hazard values; from the Kawarthas east to Beachburg and south; and from Temagami north to Kapuskasing. The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across the far north of the Region.