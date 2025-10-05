Strong Winds Possible Tonight (White River – Dubreuilville)

5:30 AM EDT Sunday 5 October 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Strong winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h possible tonight into early Monday morning.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop tonight as a strong low pressure system and associated cold front pushes through northern Ontario.

The winds will ease from southwest to northeast early Monday morning. Wind warnings may be needed for some areas as the event approaches.