Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 4

There were no new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 3.

At the time of this update there are five active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One of these fires is not under control and four are being held.

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across the northern portion of the Northeast Region with a few areas with high fire hazard north of Hearst. The central and southern portions of the region are showing a high fire hazard with an area of extreme hazard values for areas from Barry’s Bay south to Madoc.