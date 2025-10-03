Breaking News

This Weekend – Hockey!

The ice is in, and the first set of Exhibition Games will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

Game Schedule:

Saturday, October 4th
1 – 2:30 Soo Jr. Greyhounds vs Thunder Bay Queens U15A
2:30 – 4 Soo Jr. Greyhounds vs Thunder Bay Queens U18A
5 – 6:30 Soo Jr. Greyhounds vs Thunder Bay Queens U15A
7:30 – 9 Soo Jr. Greyhounds vs Thunder Bay Queens U18A
Sunday, October 5th
9-10:30 Thunder Bay Queens vs Timmins Falcons U15A
10:30-12 Soo Jr. Greyhounds vs Thunder Bay Queens U18A
1-2:30 Thunder Bay Queens vs Timmins Falcons U15A
Brenda Stockton
