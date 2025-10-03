This Weekend – Hockey!

The ice is in, and the first set of Exhibition Games will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.
Game Schedule:
|Saturday, October 4th
|1 – 2:30
|Soo Jr. Greyhounds
|vs
|Thunder Bay Queens U15A
|2:30 – 4
|Soo Jr. Greyhounds
|vs
|Thunder Bay Queens U18A
|5 – 6:30
|Soo Jr. Greyhounds
|vs
|Thunder Bay Queens U15A
|7:30 – 9
|Soo Jr. Greyhounds
|vs
|Thunder Bay Queens U18A
|Sunday, October 5th
|9-10:30
|Thunder Bay Queens
|vs
|Timmins Falcons U15A
|10:30-12
|Soo Jr. Greyhounds
|vs
|Thunder Bay Queens U18A
|1-2:30
|Thunder Bay Queens
|vs
|Timmins Falcons U15A
