Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 3

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 2.

North Bay 34 (NOR034) is 4 hectares in size and located approximately 1 kilometre west of Harry May Lake. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are five active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Three of these fires are not under control and two are being held.

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high across the northern portion of the Northeast Region with an area of low fire hazard for Attawapiskat. The central and southern portions of the region are showing a high fire hazard with an area of extreme hazard values for areas surrounding Temiskaming Shores, Capreol/Greater Sudbury and Bancroft.