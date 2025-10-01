Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 1

There were two new fires in the Northeast Region after the Media Advisory last night:

Chapleau 15 (CHA015) is 1 hectare in size and is under control. This fire is located between September and October Lake.

is 1 hectare in size and is under control. This fire is located between September and October Lake. Haliburton 32 (HAL032) was 0.1 hectares in size and located on the southern shore of Nunikani Lake. This fire is now out.

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 30.

Haliburton 33 (HAL033) is 1.8 hectares in size and located approximately 1 kilometre northwest of Clemow Lake on the east side of Algonquin Provincial Park. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One is not under control and the other is under control.

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across the northern portion of the Northeast Region. The central and southern portions of the region are showing a fire hazard that is predominantly high with a few pockets of moderate and extreme values. A large area of the southern section of the Northeast Region from Pembroke to Barry’s Bay to Stony Lake has an extreme hazard.