Dryden OPP – Investigation continues into Drownings on Wabigoon Lake

Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a drowning incident on Wabigoon Lake that claimed two lives.

On Saturday September 27, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Dryden OPP responded to a call for service that two people had gone missing after entering the water and failed to surface.

Dryden OPP, along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and OPP Marine Unit responded and searched the water.

On Sunday September 28th at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Dryden OPP responded to a report of a body in the water at Flat Rock Park in Dryden. A five-year-old male that had entered the water the on Saturday September 27 and failed to surface was recovered from the water and pronounced deceased.

On Sunday September 28th at approximately 5:50 p.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) assisted with the recovery of the 28-year-old male that had entered the water on Saturday September 27 and failed to surface was recovered from the water and pronounced deceased.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Marine Unit, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and Dryden Fire assisted in the effort.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could aid the investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.