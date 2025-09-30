Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 30

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 29.

At the time of this update there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

The wildland fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the northern portion of the Northeast Region. The central and southern portions of the region are showing a fire hazard that varies predominantly from moderate to high, with the exception of the areas from Sudbury to Temiskaming Shores showing an extreme hazard as well as an area in the south stretching from Havelock and north to Barry’s Bay also showing extreme hazard values.