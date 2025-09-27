Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 27

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region late last evening, September 25. It was declared out this morning.

North Bay 31 reached a total size of 0.1 of a hectare. It was located south of Anima Nipissing Road, and on the northwestern shore of Gillies Lake.

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 26.

Haliburton 30 measures 0.1 of a hectare and is located on the northeastern shore of Coghlan Lake, and approximately 1.5 kilometres west of highway 523.

At the time of this update, this is the only active wildland fire in region.

The wildland fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region, with the exception of a portion of the Cochrane sector, areas around Temiskaming shores, and Bancroft – that are showing a high hazard.