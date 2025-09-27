East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into fatal ATV Collision

On September 26, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving two All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) in a field on Cloudslee Road in Plummer Additional Township.

Two ATV’s collided and an eight-year-old was ejected. The youth was transported to hospital in Thessalon and later pronounced deceased.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting with this ongoing investigation.

A postmortem is scheduled to take place in Sudbury at a later date.