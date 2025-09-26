Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 5.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Saturday Night – Clear. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- The international bridge in the Sault will be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and will reopen at 9:45 a.m. The 5-mile Sault International Festival of Races crosses the bridge as part of its course.
- Congratulations to Lisa Willet. She won the Region 1 – 2025 4-H Ontario Outstanding New Volunteer Award. She leads numerous projects including a highly successful Cloverbud program in Echo Bay and stepped up to guide the association through a critical transition as they faced the possibility of closure. “Lisa took charge of revitalizing the board and re-establishing the association’s framework, providing much-needed direction and stability with the youth at the forefront of all her decisions,” says Halle, nominator. “Thanks to Lisa’s leadership, the Algoma 4-H Association is now thriving and continues to offer enriching programs to youth in the region.”
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Ensemble, faisons peur à la faim - September 26, 2025
- Let’s Scare Hunger! - September 26, 2025
- Friday Morning News – September 26th - September 26, 2025