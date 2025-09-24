SSM GHC on its way to connecting thousands with Primary Care Providers

Group Health Centre (GHC) is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to expanding access to primary care: the graduation of Kylie Connolly, the first Nurse Practitioner to complete the Grow Your Own Nurse Practitioner (GYONP) Program.

Launched in 2024 with support from the Ministry of Health, the GYONP Program was designed to address the local shortage of primary care providers by supporting Registered Nurses from our community in their transition to Nurse Practitioners. The program offers full-time employment, mentorship, and educational flexibility, ensuring participants are well-prepared to serve patients in Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District.

“This is a proud moment for our organization and our community,” said Lil Silvano, CEO of Group Health Centre. “Kylie’s achievement is a powerful reminder of why investing in local talent matters. When opportunity, resources and determination come together, the result is positive community impact. This program expands our capacity to care for thousands in our community.”

With Kylie’s graduation and five additional Registered Nurses currently enrolled in the program, GHC anticipates being able to roster up to 6,000 patients within the next two years. This expansion will improve access to consistent, team-based primary care.

“I’m honoured to be the first graduate of the GYONP Program,” said Kylie Connolly, Nurse Practitioner. “The support I received from GHC throughout my education and training was incredible. I’m excited to begin this next chapter and give back to the community that supported me.”

The GYONP Program is a cornerstone of GHC’s broader strategy to strengthen primary care, retain healthcare providers, and ensure every resident has access to the care they deserve.