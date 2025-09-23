Rainfall Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

5:15 AM EDT Tuesday 23 September 2025

Rain, at times heavy, continues.

Additional local rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm possible for areas north and east of Chapleau.

Rainfall amounts near 70 mm have been observed over the Chapleau area. The line of showers will continue to push north and ease through the morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Scattered showers with risk of thunderstorms may redevelop this afternoon.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.