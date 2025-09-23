Locally Heavy Rain Continues Today (White River – Dubreuilville)

5:16 AM EDT Tuesday 23 September 2025

Locally heavy rain continues today.

Additional local rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm possible. Continuing through early this afternoon. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.