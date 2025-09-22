Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 22

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 21.

There were 4 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 20.

North Bay 28 (NOR028) is a 0.1 hectares fire located on the eastern shore of Hearst Lake. This fire is out.

North Bay 29 (NOR029) is a 0.1 hectares fire located 1 kilometre northeast of Hart Lake. This fire is under control.

Sudbury 49 (SUD049) is a 0.1 hectares fire located western shore of Threenarrows Lake in Killarney Provincial Park. This fire is out.

Sudbury 50 (SUD050) is a 0.1 hectares fire located 1.5 kilometres east of Beaverstone Lake. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update, there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

The wildland fire hazard is high for all the southern sector of the Northeast Region from Killarney to Kirkland Lake and south, with the exception of areas with extreme hazard around Temiskaming Shores and the Hastings Highlands. The northern sector of the region is a mixture of low to moderate with one area of high hazard for the North of the North French River Conservation Reserve.