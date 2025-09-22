Monday Morning News – September 22

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle this morning then 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 12.
- Tuesday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- There will be more Canadian ice cream on the market… The Ontario Government is investing 200 million into Chapman’s (Markdale) to add multiple production lines, employ more, which means more ice cream.
