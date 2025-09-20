Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – September 20

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers overnight. Low 9.
  • Sunday – Showers. High 17. UV index 2 or low.
  • Sunday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 14.

News Tidbits:

  • Very sad to read an early morning post today on the Big Bear’s FB – they are permanently closed.
  • If you want to go for a drive to Dubreuilville, you can watch the Strongman Competition, enjoy Stephania’s delicious Tequeños, or drop in to Wheel’n Coffee for a coffee and treat!
