There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 19.
At the time of this update there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
The wildland fire hazard for the Northeast Region is moderate to high in the southern end of the region and primarily low to moderate for the northern section.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 20 - September 20, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 19 - September 19, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 18 - September 18, 2025