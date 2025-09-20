Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 20

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 19.

At the time of this update there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

The wildland fire hazard for the Northeast Region is moderate to high in the southern end of the region and primarily low to moderate for the northern section.

