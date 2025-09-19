Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 19

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 18.
- North Bay 27 (NOR027) is a 1.1 hectare fire located east of the Little Pickerel River. This fire is under control.
At the time of this update there is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region; this fire is under control.
The wildland fire hazard for the Northeast Region is moderate to high in the southern section and primarily low to the north.
