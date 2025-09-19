Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 19

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 18.

  • North Bay 27 (NOR027) is a 1.1 hectare fire located east of the Little Pickerel River. This fire is under control.

At the time of this update there is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region; this fire is under control.

The wildland fire hazard for the Northeast Region is moderate to high in the southern section and primarily low to the north.

Natural Resources Forestry
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*