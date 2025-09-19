Happenings at Wawa First United – September 19

Luke 15:1-10 The parables of the lost sheep and the lost coin

We all lose things at sometime or another. Sometimes it takes a long time to find what you are looking for. Last week many took time to remember the Twin Towers and the events of 9/11. They remembered the time and how it affected people and the world. The forensic scientists are still looking for the lost ones in New York. It has been 24 years since the towers crashed down.

“ 24 years ago we watched scores of tiny figures moving up and down the rubble of the Twin Towers, back and forth they went. It’s hard to see the ground beneath them. They came from all over America. Like an army of ants, they worked, and worked, and worked as if they could never stop. A slab here, a steel girder there, cranes moving mountains of concrete. All their labours with one purpose driving them, searching, searching, searching. They were searching for the lost.

Last week on 60 Minutes, they interviewed several forensic scientists from New York city. For 24 years they have been using DNA to identify bone fragments of victims from the 9/11 attack. They have over 22,000 fragments of victims of which they have identified 1635. Earlier this year a police officer visited the home of a widow and informed her that they had discovered bone fragments of her husband, based on the DNA samples taken from the cheek of their infant son. She was surprised that the search for identification was still going on after 24 years. Over 22,000 fragments of 9/11 remains of victims are primarily stored and catalogued in a specialized repository managed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York. The search to identify victims is ongoing. The search never stopped.” (Clarence Eisberg on Sept. 10, 2025)

Our story about the lost sheep and the lost coin explains the desperation that God feels over those who have not found their way to faith in Him. We as believers may share in that feeling for those who are lost. We would like them to have the same faith as we have, yet we can not make anyone believe. We can share our church with them, they can come and hear the stories from the Bible and share time with us. But only they can find faith within themselves. You can not graduate from High School unless you get the education offered. Faith is the same, you need to study the Bible and learn from it and then faith may come to you. You the lost sheep will be found and there will be rejoicing in God’s Kingdom.

Creation Connection:

Creation encourages: Seek my intelligence!

In this time of climate crisis when the country is experiencing fires, floods, and severe storms of many kinds, we can relate to the Jeremiah reading. What have we done to God’s earth. Jeremiah 4:11-12,22-28

Sunday Sept. 21st Fifteenth after Pentecost

Scripture Readings:

Jeremiah 8:18-9:1 Is there no balm in Gilead? No Physician there?

1 Timothy 2:1-7 Offer prayers for those in high positions.

Luke 16:1-13 The parable of the dishonest manager.

Lay Leader: Maria Lay Reader: Heather

Announcements:

Sunday Service: 11 am, we welcome all those who wish to take a quiet time and worship with us.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sept 27th at 2-3:30 pm. In the Family room at First United. All knitters and crocheters are welcome. Materials can be supplied if needed.

The Thrift Shop will open on Oct 2nd. Please do not give any more donations, we are full. Thanks.