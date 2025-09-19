Friday Morning News – September 19

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight Clear. Low plus 4 with risk of frost.
- Saturday – Sunny. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- The Venus-moon-Regulus conjunction was visibile in this morning’s sky, just before dawn
- A petition opposes plan to close Manitoulin Island’s only Beer Store. It is slated to be closed October 19th. Wawa’s Beer Store will be closed Septembe 28th. There is no longer a.Beer Store in Chapleau, but there is still a Beer Store in Marathon.
- The air was cool and crisp this morning, the fall colours are starting, and the staff at the MMCC has started putting the ice in.
