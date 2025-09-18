Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 18

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 17.
At the time of this update there is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region; this fire is under control.
The wildland fire hazard for the Northeast Region is moderate to high from Englehart and southwards. The remainder of the region has a low to moderate hazard.
