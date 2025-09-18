Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 18

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 17.

At the time of this update there is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region; this fire is under control.

The wildland fire hazard for the Northeast Region is moderate to high from Englehart and southwards.  The remainder of the region has a low to moderate hazard.

Natural Resources Forestry
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*