FOX, Thomas John Graden

August 3, 1946 – September 13, 2025

Tom passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 13th, 2025 at Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH). He was 79 years old and had his family by his side.

He left behind his best friend and loving wife of nearly 56 years, Heather and his son, Jamie & daughter-in-law, Carrie, his daughter, Joanne & son-in-law, Brandon. He will be greatly missed by his two granddaughters, Rylee (Chuck) & Mackenzee. He has joined his late grandson, Liam. The furbabies of the family will sure miss getting too many treats from their Grandpa: Lola, Timber, Zoey, Charlie, Moose & Winnie.

Tom came from a large family and extended family and he loved them all unconditionally. He was the son of the late, Thomas & Cora Fox & cherished brother of the late Melvin Fox (late Velma), late Mary Fox (late Bill) & Ivy Macdonald (late Ian). He was the son-in-law of the late Thomas & Blanche Oliver & brother-in-law of Dave Oliver (Irene), Rob Oliver (Sharon), Carol Hyde (late Jim), late Doug Oliver (Opal), Tom Oliver (Laurene), Sandy Oliver, Betty Oliver & Diane Oliver (late George). He was the best uncle to many nieces & nephews.

He was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario and moved around a bit before moving to Wawa, Ontario where he met our mom. They dated for a few years, then married in 1969. Over the next few years they welcomed two children and then moved us all to the Soo around 1975. Tom worked many places over the years, but ultimately retired from Purolator as a courier after many years of service. He had a great work family there & was well known by his customers along with their dogs. He always had treats in his truck.

Tom was known for his laid back attitude, his quick wit, fluency in sarcasm, as well as his unwavering kindness & welcoming ways. He liked to make people laugh & the door was always open at our house. He always had a seat at the table for you & a cold beverage for anyone coming to visit. He was always ready to help family & friends with whatever was needed. He used to say he was a “jack of all trades, but master of none” but we disagree. He taught us so much in this life. We think he was an absolute master at letting those he loved know he cared by helping with whatever was needed at that exact moment. Whether you needed something easy like a ride somewhere, needed help changing a tire, or even needed help renovating or building a house. On a good or bad day, he was always there. This world lost one of the best. We’ll miss him every day.

Special thanks to the staff of ARCH for their compassionate care during our time there & Dr. George & nursing staff of SAH. Huge thanks to home care Amy, Marcie & Eashan for looking after Tom at home.

Cremation has taken place. We invite family & friends to please join us while we celebrate his life on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Echo Bay Elks Lodge (96 Church St, Echo Bay, ON P0S 1C0).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to ARCH or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated (payable online or by cheque).Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.