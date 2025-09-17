Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 17

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 16.

North Bay 25 (NOR025) is a 0.1 hectare fire located approximately 3 kilometres east of Kokoko Lake. This fire is under control.

Sudbury 46 (SUD046) is a 0.3 hectare fire located on an island in Lower Onaping Lake. This fire is not under control.

There was a fire confirmed after last night’s update was released.

North Bay 24 (NOR024) was a 0.1 hectare fire located on the south shore of Timber Lake. This fire is now out.

There are three active wildland fires in the Northeast Region at the time of this update; 1 is not under control and 2 are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is primarily high in the southern section of the Northeast Region and extending north to Englehart and moderate for all areas of the region to the north with the exception of an area of low hazard around Attawapiskat.