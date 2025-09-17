LESAGE, Ryan G.

December 10, 1985 ~ September 8, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Ryan Lesage announce his passing at the age of 39 years in Michipicoten First Nation.

Loving father of his twin daughters Ryanna Lesage and Teagan Lesage. Beloved son of Denise and Dale Churchill. Grandson of Angela Stone and the late Sam Stone. Cherished brother of Sylvia Lesage, Michelle Lesage (Robert) and Bill Laliberte (Sophie). Adoring uncle of Eric Doyle, Deacon Lesage and Alyjah Lesage. Much loved nephew of Samuel Stone (Shelly) and David Stone. Special cousin to Matthew Stone, Adrianna Stone, Amadeus Stone, Cassius Stone, Odessa Stone and Olivia Stone. Ryan will be greatly missed by his many friends and extended family.

A sacred fire was lit for Ryan at the Family home in Michipicoten and a Celebration of Life and Feast was held on Monday, September 15, 2025. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Internment of his ashes will take place at White Sands Cemetery, Michipicoten First Nation at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa