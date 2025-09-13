Friday Morning News – September 13

Weather:
- Today 0 Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.
- Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- Lots of things happening at the Fall Fair! WMHA is hosting a BBQ, Bouncy Houses, 30+ vendors to start your Christmas shopping list with…
- Hooray – the Ontario Government is investing $429,378 through the
NOHFC to improve snowmobile trails across Northern Ontario.
