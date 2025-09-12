Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 12

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 11:

Sudbury 45 (SUD045) measures 0.1 of a hectare and located on an island west of Phillip Edward Island and east of Killarney. It is not under control at the time of this update.

At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; Two are under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate in areas north and west of Temiskaming Shores and Elliot Lake in the Northeast Region. Areas south and east of these communities are maintaining a moderate to high hazard this afternoon.