Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 11

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 10:

North Bay 21 (NOR021) is 0.2 hectares and located approximately 250 metres west of Guppy Lake, and 2.2 kilometres east of Red Squirrel Lake. The fire is being held.

is 0.2 hectares and located approximately 250 metres west of Guppy Lake, and 2.2 kilometres east of Red Squirrel Lake. The fire is being held. Sudbury 44 (SUD044) is 1 hectare and located approximately 600 metres south of Round Lake, and 1.4 kilometres northeast of Cranberry Lake. The fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; Two are under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is low in the areas from Blind River to Temiskaming Shores and north. Areas south of Temiskaming Shores and west of Blind River, to the southern border, is experiencing a mostly moderate to high hazard.