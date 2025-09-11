Carney announces Indigenous Advisory Council membership for the new Major Projects Office

September 10, 2025

Edmonton, Alberta

In a rapidly shifting global landscape, we need to act decisively to build a stronger, more competitive, and prosperous economy. To those ends, the government tabled the Building Canada Act, which Parliament passed this June. This legislation enables the government to streamline federal approval processes to get major projects built faster. These projects will better connect our economy, diversify our industries, access new markets, and create high-paying careers, while protecting Canada’s rigorous environmental standards and upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In August, Prime Minister Carney launched the new Major Projects Office (MPO) to spearhead this mission. Headquartered in Calgary, its mandate is clear: to serve as a single point of contact that gets major, transformative projects built, faster. It will do so in two principal ways: by streamlining and accelerating regulatory approvals, and by structuring and coordinating financing where needed. Canada’s new government will soon announce the first tranche of nation-building projects to be advanced to the MPO for consideration.

This Major Projects Office will benefit from the leadership and guidance of the Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC) – eleven representatives from First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Governing communities. These leaders bring deep expertise and experience, and they will help guide the MPO’s work to ensure that major projects create opportunities for equity ownership and responsible resource management through meaningful participation with Indigenous Peoples.

Today, the Prime Minister announced the official appointments of its members:

Kluane Adamek, Kluane First Nation, Yukon

Chief Darcy Bear, Whitecap Dakota First Nation, Saskatchewan

Vanessa Doig, Makivvik, Nunavik, Northern Québec

JP Gladu, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, Ontario

Victoria LaBillois, Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation, Québec

Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi, Beaver First Nation (Treaty 8), Alberta

Chief Terry Paul, Membertou First Nation, Nova Scotia

Lorne Pelletier, Manitoba Métis Federation, Manitoba

Christy Sinclair, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Nunavut

Crystal Smith, Haisla Nation, British Columbia

Matt Vermette, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan

Meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples is embedded in the Building Canada Act, both in the process of determining which projects are in our collective interest and in the development of the conditions for those projects going forward. This law honours Section 35 of our Constitution and the duty to consult, and upholds the government’s commitment to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including free, prior, and informed consent.

Over the summer, Canada’s new government held three summits to engage First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leadership on this new law – listening to their priorities and exploring opportunities for equity ownership and broader economic benefits from this generational transformation in the Canadian economy.

Canada’s new government is moving at a pace not seen in generations to get big things built in true partnership with Indigenous Peoples. These major projects will create lasting economic strength for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, connecting more communities to build one, strong Canadian economy.

Quotes

“Canada’s new government is building One Canadian Economy, turbo-charged by major nation-building projects that connect our regions, diversify our products and markets, and create hundreds of thousands of high-paying careers. Central to this mission is partnership with Indigenous Peoples. The expertise and advice of the Indigenous Advisory Council will help ensure these projects empower First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and create greater opportunity, security, and prosperity for their communities.”

“Canada is stronger when we work together. The Indigenous Advisory Council will help us ensure our processes and projects integrate Indigenous perspectives and priorities at each stage, as we build the strongest economy in the G7.”

“The new members of the Indigenous Advisory Council will make sure the voices of First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government partners are represented in decisions that impact them. Their experience and advice will be critical to advancing major projects in the spirit of true partnership.”

“The creation of the Indigenous Advisory Council marks a pivotal step toward embedding Indigenous leadership, knowledge, and priorities at the heart of Canada’s nation-building efforts. This Council will support incorporating the practices of reconciliation, partnership, and Indigenous economic participation in the work of the Major Projects Office.”

“Today’s announcement is about building a brighter future and a stronger Canada with Indigenous Peoples at the decision-making table. The Indigenous Advisory Council will be a cornerstone in guiding nation-building initiatives, so they truly reflect the rights, voices, and aspirations of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, alongside Modern Treaty and Self-Government partners. The lived experience, knowledge, expertise, and leadership of Council members will be essential to our shared success.”

“Today marks a significant step forward in our mission to build Canada strong, working with Indigenous Peoples and in recognition of their leadership in energy and natural resource projects nationwide. The creation of the Indigenous Advisory Council embodies our commitment to honouring Indigenous knowledge and stewardship in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for all Canadians. I look forward to working with the Council. Together, we will build a future that respects the land and the generations to come.”

“I welcome the membership of the Indigenous Advisory Council to the Major Projects Office. Their expertise and advice will be critical to ensuring that projects of national interest are built fast, built right, and built in a way that creates real opportunity and prosperity for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis.”

Quick facts