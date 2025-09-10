Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 10

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 9:

Haliburton 28 (HAL028) is 12 hectares and located on the south side of Albert Road, approximately a 1 kilometre north of Highway 620 and 1.6 kilometres west of Finnegan Lake. One FireRanger crew is responding to assist municipal firefighters. The fire is not under control.

is 12 hectares and located on the south side of Albert Road, approximately a 1 kilometre north of Highway 620 and 1.6 kilometres west of Finnegan Lake. One FireRanger crew is responding to assist municipal firefighters. The fire is not under control. Haliburton 29 (HAL029) is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 0.7 kilometres north of Pence Lake and 2.6 kilometres southeast of Woodland lake. The fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; both are not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is low in the areas from Blind River to Kirkland Lake and north. Areas south of Kirkland Lake and west of Blind River, to the southern border, is experiencing a mostly moderate to high hazard.