Empowering on-the-ground action for local groups through the Invasive Species Action Fund

Thanks to an investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre is supporting 116 new projects across Ontario led by community groups, Indigenous organizations, municipalities, and conservation authorities on critical invasive species issues through the Invasive Species Action Fund.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects, and pathogens that are introduced to an ecosystem outside of their native range and cause harm to the environment, economy, or society. These species damage lakes, land, forests, and communities, and are the second greatest threat to biodiversity worldwide. Ontario has the highest number of invasive species in Canada, which are responsible for an estimated $3.6 billion dollars of impact each year to forestry, fisheries, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and recreation in the province.

“Our government is proud to support the Invasive Species Action Fund and the incredible work the Invasive Species Centre does with our partners to protect Ontario from invasive species,” says Hon. Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “These over 100 projects across the province—spanning from Thunder Bay to the GTA, and Georgian Bay to Kitchener—will have a meaningful impact over the next three years.”

One community tackling this issue in northern Ontario is Michipicoten First Nation.

Michipicoten First Nation is developing a strategy to manage emerging invasive species that threaten cultural keystone species, traditional harvesting areas, and community health. With partners, Michipicoten First Nation will map invasive plant populations through ground and aerial surveys, co-develop culturally relevant training, and build a Community Task Force to conduct removals. The project will engage youth and elders through in-person and virtual training on plant identification, removal techniques, and stewardship, while creating a digital toolbox of educational resources. All efforts aim to reduce the impacts of invasive species and protect Michipicoten First Nation’s lands, waters, and cultural practices.

“The Invasive Species Centre is proud to support community-driven efforts that take real action to prevent the spread of invasive species in parks, forests, and lakes,” says Colin Cassin, Executive Director, Invasive Species Centre. “By investing in these local initiatives, we’re helping to build long-term resilience across the landscape—safeguarding natural ecosystems and all that depend on them.”

Since 2021, the Invasive Species Centre has funded 372 projects across the province that help protect natural spaces from the impacts of invasive species. This round of funding from the Invasive Species Action Fund supports several organizations in northern Ontario, including the following:

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek

Batchewana First Nation

Lakehead Region Conservation Authority – Hurkett Cove

Lakehead Region Conservation Authority – Thunder Bay

Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association

Matachewan First Nation

Michipicoten First Nation

