East Algoma OPP – Person Charged with Multiple Animal Cruelty Offences

On September 9, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person for multiple animal cruelty related offences.

In March, 2025, the OPP and Provincial Animal Welfare Services began the investigation after attending a property on Old Hydro Road in the Township of the North Shore. On the property was a structure housing 10 goats – nine were deceased and only one was alive. Veterinary consultation was also involved, which determined that the animals were not adequately cared for (providing food, water, shelter) over a long period of time.

After a lengthily investigation, police arrested and charged the owner.

Leonard (Len) MENARD, 61-years-old, from North Shore Township, was charged with:

Cruelty to Animals – Unnecessary pain, suffering or injury – three counts

Cause damage or injury to animal or bird – fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on September 9, 2025.