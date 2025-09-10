East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Vehicle crashed in Ditch

On September 4, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a blue pickup truck that crashed in the ditch. The complainant also reported that the male driver was out of the truck and too drunk to stand. Police arrived a short afterwards and spoke to the lone driver who was stumbling and only wearing one shoe. A strong odour of alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath and displayed signs of alcohol impairment. Police also learned the person was previously prohibited from driving. He was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Brian MARION, 53-years-old, from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 2, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.