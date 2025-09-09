Two new directors join Northern Policy Institute

Northern Policy Institute (NPI) is pleased to announce the two newest Members and Directors of the Institute. Kaylie Dudgeon and Derek Parks.

According to NPI Board Chair, Pierre Bélanger, the two new directors add to an already diverse and experienced board. “We are excited to be able to draw on the wealth of private, public, and volunteer experience of Kaylie and Derek.” said Bélanger, “The Institute depends on its Board members to promote the importance of independent evidence-based analysis of government policy and public investments. Derek and Kaylie have a long association with NPI and a demonstrated commitment to serving their community…we are excited to have them join the Institute.”

Derek Parks

Mr. Derek Parks is the president of Parks Environmental Inc. and specializes in environmental assessments. He is a senior aquatic specialist, with more than twenty-five years of experience in the field. Active locally, regionally and provincially, he has served on several committees and is currently the Chair of the Committee on the Status of Species at Risk in Ontario (COSSARO).

Kaylie Dudgeon

Ms. Kaylie Dudgeon is a bilingual communications professional with expertise in media relations, community engagement and strategic messaging. She has served as the Communication Manager to a Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary and currently acts as the External Communications Specialist at Agnico Eagle for the Ontario region.

The Board of Directors at NPI set the strategic direction of the Institute. Membership on the Board is for renewable three-year terms. Selection is made by the Members of Northern Policy Institute on the recommendation of the organization’s Directors. The Governance and Nominating Committee review applicants annually and put forward recommendations to fill vacancies according to the limits and criteria outlined in the Institute Bylaws.