Rainfall Warning (White River – Dubreuilville)

5:45 AM EDT Tuesday 9 September 2025 Rainfall Warning in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville Rain, at times heavy, through today. What: Total local rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm. When: Today into this evening. Additional information: A relatively narrow band of rain will continue to impact the area through the day today. The heavier rainfall is expected to ease by this evening with scattered showers expected to linger through early Wednesday morning. However, additional significant amounts are not expected after midnight. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.

4:33 PM EDT Monday 8 September 2025

Rainfall Warning in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Rain, at times heavy, is expected beginning tonight.

What: Total local rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm.

When: Tonight to Tuesday evening.

Additional information: A relatively narrow band of rain is expected to move in late tonight and will continue to impact the area through Tuesday. The heavier rainfall is expected to ease by Tuesday evening with scattered showers expected to linger through early Wednesday morning.

However, additional significant amounts are not expected. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office.

Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.