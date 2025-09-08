Monday Morning News – September 8

Weather:
- Today A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. A few showers with thunderstorms beginning near midnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 12.
- Tuesday – Showers with thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. Temperature steady near 13. UV index 2 or low.
Tuesday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Rick Davies, lead singer of Supertramp, has died at 81. He died Saturday after battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, for more than a decade, the band said.
